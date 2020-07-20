Central Penn College will hold classes in-person this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central Penn College announced Monday that in-person classes would return in the fall term with enhanced safety protocols.

The college operates on a quarterly, year-round schedule, with the fall term beginning on Oct. 5.

“We are looking forward to having a full complement of students back on our Summerdale campus and Lancaster Center starting in the fall,” said Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, president of Central Penn College.

The institution converted to an all-online format in mid-March, following orders from the state.

Because it had offered online courses since 2004, the college was able to quickly transition to an all-virtual environment, Fedrizzi-Williams said.

“Nearly 70% of our students take at least one online course a term. Both our faculty and students are very familiar with remote learning," she said.

The fall reopening plans are dependent on the capital region remaining in the Green Phase. If Cumberland and/or Lancaster county return to the Yellow or Red Phase, the college has alternate plans in place.