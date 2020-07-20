Central Penn College will hold classes in-person this fall

Central Penn College announced Monday that in-person classes would return in the fall term with enhanced safety protocols.
The college operates on a quarterly, year-round schedule, with the fall term beginning on Oct. 5.
“We are looking forward to having a full complement of students back on our Summerdale campus and Lancaster Center starting in the fall,” said Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, president of Central Penn College.
The institution converted to an all-online format in mid-March, following orders from the state.
Because it had offered online courses since 2004, the college was able to quickly transition to an all-virtual environment, Fedrizzi-Williams said.
“Nearly 70% of our students take at least one online course a term. Both our faculty and students are very familiar with remote learning," she said.
The fall reopening plans are dependent on the capital region remaining in the Green Phase. If Cumberland and/or Lancaster county return to the Yellow or Red Phase, the college has alternate plans in place.
The summer term, which began on July 6, is being conducted entirely online, with the exception of some health sciences courses which require in-person labs and clinical components. In addition, the college is gradually phasing in residential students. They will be housed in single-occupancy rooms for enhanced safety. The majority of students will have private bathrooms.
During the fall term, Central Penn College will return to its regular offerings of face-to-face, online and hybrid classes. On Aug. 1, on-site health services will be available to students and employees through a new partnership with UPMC. Access to all buildings, classrooms and student-facing offices will require scanning a QR code via the Central Penn app to bolster contact tracing.
As the campus reopens, the college will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health’s recommendations for social distancing, which include:
- Mask-wearing
- Class sizes limited to 15, with students spaced at least six feet apart
- Increased hand-sanitizer stations and increased cleanings throughout the college, especially of common areas
- A screening form that must be completed before returning to campus
- Personal contact logs that must be kept by all students and employees
More information about the college’s reopening plans is available at www.centralpenn.edu/COVID
