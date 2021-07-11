Central Penn College to host vaccine clinic

Central Penn College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic twice in the coming month.

The college announced that it, in conjunction with UPMC, will host a vaccination clinic offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

The first vaccine clinic will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the college's Conference Center on the Summerdale campus. The second vaccine clinic is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6.

"This is a great opportunity for our campus community and people who live and work nearby to protect themselves against the virus,” said Romeo Azondekon, vice president of student services. “Depending on the response from the community, hours for the clinic could be extended."

All vaccinations will be administered by UPMC personnel. To schedule an appointment, go to https://vaccine.upmc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0