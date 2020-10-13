Central Penn College to host drive-thru donation event

Central Penn College in East Pennsboro Township will collect nonperishable food items and cash donations Saturday as part of its KnightQuest: Combat Hunger initiative.

The drive-thru donation event will run from 8 a.m. to noon and take place in the parking lot at the intersection of Valley Road and B Street.

Central Penn College students, faculty, staff and alumni will be there to accept donations. All donors are asked to wear a mask while dropping off donations, and all volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves for safety.

“This campaign runs throughout the fall and will benefit 10 local food banks and the communities they serve,” said Adrienne Thoman, dean of student engagement at the college. “Our goal as an institution is to collect at least 4,500 donated items and raise $4,500 in the fight against hunger and food insecurity. With the community’s help, we believe we can far surpass both of these goals.”

Monetary donations also are being accepted through www.givebutter.com/knightquest.