Central Penn College opens its first health care clinic

Central Penn College, in partnership with UPMC Pinnacle, opened its first-ever health care clinic on its Summerdale campus on Sept. 24.

The clinic provides a variety of services, including basic care and COVID-19 testing, to Central Penn students, faculty and staff.

“In a time of a global pandemic, accessible health care is more important than ever,” said Romeo Azondekon, vice president of student services at the college. “For the first time in Central Penn’s history, our students will have access to an on-campus health care clinic. We thank the team at UPMC for partnering with the college on this truly historic initiative.”

“We at UPMC Pinnacle Medical Group are excited regarding the growing collaboration with Central Penn College,” said Dr. Robert Nielsen, president and CEO, UPMC PHMG. “The combination of our onsite clinic and virtual urgent care will provide students cost-effective access to timely care. We look forward to this as a building block for many collaborative efforts with Central Penn College in the future.”