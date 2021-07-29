Central Penn College announces nine new scholarships

Central Penn College has announced nine scholarships that will provide up to $1 million in financial assistance to new and current students.

The additional scholarships are the result of a donation from the Central Penn College Education Foundation.

“Affordability is a critical issue for today’s college students, and these new scholarships will benefit more than 500 students during the 2021–2022 academic year,” said Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, president of Central Penn College.

The scholarships cover a wide range of student populations, from residential and commuter students to returning and graduate students.

In addition to direct tuition assistance, two scholarships cover the costs of books and meal plans for residential students. Students are eligible to apply for and receive more than one scholarship, if they qualify.

“The pandemic has put additional financial stressors on students and their families,” said Michael Fedor, vice president of advancement and strategic initiatives at the college.

“These new scholarship dollars will help alleviate some of the economic strain that students face, as they pursue new opportunities for their careers and lives at Central Penn College.”