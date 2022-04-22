CDC: Three northern Pa. counties enter high community level for COVID-19 cases

Three counties in Pennsylvania entered the "high" level of COVID-19 cases Thursday using data from April 13-19 according to the CDC — Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna counties.

All three counties are in the northern tier of the state bordering New York, which has more than 20 counties listed in the CDC's high community level of cases.

The CDC defines community levels as low, medium, or high, with levels determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Bradford County tops the state in COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people at 205.6 and Susquehanna County is second at 133.9 according to the state Department of Health early warning dashboard.

Every other county in Pennsylvania is currently listed at a low level on the CDC map.

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Friday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has three reported deaths in April, with only one death reported in the last 13 days and no deaths reported in the last eight days.

There were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Thursday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 8.9.

There are no adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Twenty-seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 17 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 22 cases for Cumberland County Thursday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 13.4. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by one to nine patients Friday, with eight of its 31 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed at 17 patients Friday, with 32 of its 196 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 22)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 69.8% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.7% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77.2% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.2% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 18)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 4.8% for the week of April 8-14, up from 3.9% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.1% two weeks ago and 3.3% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 22.5, up from 19.3 the previous week, 14.6 two weeks ago and 16.6 from three weeks ago.

Adams County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 5.5% and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 46.6.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 13.4% and Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 205.6.

School-age children (updated April 20)

In its weekly update for the 32nd week of the school year, the department reported seven cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of April 6-April 12, a decrease from the previous week's total of eight cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,574.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 720 cases reported during the week of April 6-April 12, up from an increase of 507 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 257,952.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 22):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 9 new cases; 24,837 total cases (20,913 confirmed, 3,924 probable); 47,719 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 24,837 total cases (20,913 confirmed, 3,924 probable); 47,719 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 10,980 total cases (7,401 confirmed, 3,579 probable); 13,687 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 10,980 total cases (7,401 confirmed, 3,579 probable); 13,687 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 29,729 total cases (23,882 confirmed, 5,847 probable); 50,490 negatives; 614 deaths; 52.4% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 29,729 total cases (23,882 confirmed, 5,847 probable); 50,490 negatives; 614 deaths; 52.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 22 new cases; 51,104 total cases (38,922 confirmed, 12,182 probable); 112,062 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.8% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 51,104 total cases (38,922 confirmed, 12,182 probable); 112,062 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.8% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 16 new cases; 59,203 total cases (49,478 confirmed, 9,725 probable); 136,986 negatives; 961 deaths; 63.4% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 59,203 total cases (49,478 confirmed, 9,725 probable); 136,986 negatives; 961 deaths; 63.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 15 new cases; 40,396 total cases (33,593 confirmed, 6,803 probable); 69,535 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 40,396 total cases (33,593 confirmed, 6,803 probable); 69,535 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new case; 4,130 total cases (2,245 confirmed, 1,885 probable); 5,425 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated

2 new case; 4,130 total cases (2,245 confirmed, 1,885 probable); 5,425 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 11,528 total cases (9,600 confirmed, 1,928 probable); 23,801 negatives; 245 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 11,528 total cases (9,600 confirmed, 1,928 probable); 23,801 negatives; 245 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,770 total cases (4,393 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,298 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,770 total cases (4,393 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,298 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new cases; 36,654 total cases (31,789 confirmed, 4,865 probable); 67,172 negatives; 518 deaths (+1); 56.1% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 36,654 total cases (31,789 confirmed, 4,865 probable); 67,172 negatives; 518 deaths (+1); 56.1% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 12,302 total cases (11,682 confirmed, 620 probable); 18,511 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 12,302 total cases (11,682 confirmed, 620 probable); 18,511 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 8,841 total cases (6,960 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 14,716 negatives; 184 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 8,841 total cases (6,960 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 14,716 negatives; 184 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 39 new cases; 119,031 total cases (99,582 confirmed; 19,449 probable); 208,132 negatives; 1,496 deaths (+1); 59.2% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 5.8% last 7 days (4.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 47.2 (33.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.6 (31.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.5 (19.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.5 (12.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 20.6 (24.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (14.1 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 4.7% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (6.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.4 (26.3 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

