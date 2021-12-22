CDC: Salad mix connected with ongoing listeria outbreak investigation

A number of Fresh Express salad mixes are being recalled after a sample tested positive for a listeria monocytogenes strain that has caused illnesses in an outbreak dating back to 2016.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the recall and outbreak investigation. According to the CDC, the strain of listeria is connected to an outbreak that has been the cause of illnesses between July 26, 2016 and Oct. 19, 2021. As of Tuesday, the CDC said there have been 10 total illnesses that have resulted in 10 hospitalizations and one death in eight states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Virginia.

A sample of Fresh Express' Sweet Hearts salad mix tested positive for the listeria strain in recent routine testing, and on Tuesday the FDA announced the company is recalling certain salad mixes due to listeria concerns.

Some of the affected salad mixes include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Weis Fresh from the Field and Wellsley Farms mixes. For a full list of affected products, their product codes and UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Affected salad mixes can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund, or customers can call Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472 to obtain a refund.

