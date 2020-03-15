CDC issues guidance to cancel events of 50 people or more for next 8 weeks

The Centers for Disease Control issued guidance Sunday that large events and mass gatherings of 50 people or more should be canceled for the next eight weeks.

The CDC said the recommendation does not apply to day-to-day operations of organizations, such as schools, colleges or business. The recommendation is being made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities, as well as to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.

Examples of such events include festivals, conferences, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other types of assemblies, according to the CDC.

