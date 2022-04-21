CDC: Cumberland County vaccination rate with booster hits 42.2%

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Thursday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has three reported deaths in April, with only one death reported in the last 12 days and no deaths reported in the last seven days.

There were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update from the Department of Health, down three from Wednesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.0.

There are no adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Twenty adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 17 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 16 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 13.6. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by three to eight patients Thursday, with seven of its 30 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by one to 17 patients Thursday, with 34 of its 196 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 21)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 69.7% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.7% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.2% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 18)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 4.8% for the week of April 8-14, up from 3.9% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.1% two weeks ago and 3.3% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 22.5, up from 19.3 the previous week, 14.6 two weeks ago and 16.6 from three weeks ago.

Adams County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 5.5% and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 46.6.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 13.4% and Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 205.6.

School-age children (updated April 20)

In its weekly update for the 32nd week of the school year, the department reported seven cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of April 6-April 12, a decrease from the previous week's total of eight cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,574.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 720 cases reported during the week of April 6-April 12, up from an increase of 507 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 257,952.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 21):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 24,828 total cases (20,906 confirmed, 3,922 probable); 47,705 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 24,828 total cases (20,906 confirmed, 3,922 probable); 47,705 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 10,980 total cases (7,401 confirmed, 3,579 probable); 13,683 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 10,980 total cases (7,401 confirmed, 3,579 probable); 13,683 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 7 new cases; 29,727 total cases (23,881 confirmed, 5,846 probable); 50,479 negatives; 614 deaths (+1); 52.4% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 29,727 total cases (23,881 confirmed, 5,846 probable); 50,479 negatives; 614 deaths (+1); 52.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases; 51,082 total cases (38,912 confirmed, 12,170 probable); 112,024 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.7% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 51,082 total cases (38,912 confirmed, 12,170 probable); 112,024 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 9 new cases; 59,187 total cases (49,466 confirmed, 9,721 probable); 136,928 negatives; 961 deaths; 63.3% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 59,187 total cases (49,466 confirmed, 9,721 probable); 136,928 negatives; 961 deaths; 63.3% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 14 new cases; 40,381 total cases (33,580 confirmed, 6,801 probable); 69,503 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 40,381 total cases (33,580 confirmed, 6,801 probable); 69,503 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,128 total cases (2,244 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,424 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,128 total cases (2,244 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,424 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new case; 11,522 total cases (9,594 confirmed, 1,928 probable); 23,787 negatives; 245 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated

4 new case; 11,522 total cases (9,594 confirmed, 1,928 probable); 23,787 negatives; 245 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,770 total cases (4,393 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,290 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,770 total cases (4,393 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,290 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 14 new cases; 36,648 total cases (31,782 confirmed, 4,866 probable); 67,132 negatives; 517 deaths (+1); 56% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 36,648 total cases (31,782 confirmed, 4,866 probable); 67,132 negatives; 517 deaths (+1); 56% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 12,299 total cases (11,679 confirmed, 620 probable); 18,503 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 12,299 total cases (11,679 confirmed, 620 probable); 18,503 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 8,839 total cases (6,958 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 14,712 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 8,839 total cases (6,958 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 14,712 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 51 new cases; 118,992 total cases (99,548 confirmed; 19,444 probable); 208,049 negatives; 1,495 deaths; 59.1% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 5.8% last 7 days (4.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 47.2 (33.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.6 (31.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.5 (19.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.5 (12.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 20.6 (24.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (14.1 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 4.7% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (6.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.4 (26.3 previous 7 days)

