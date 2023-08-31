Technically, Vickie Wallick is more of a dog person.

However the “crazy cat lady” flag that hangs outside of her Penn Township home isn’t a lie.

Wallick and her husband, David, have six indoor cats of their own (though they had agreed to stop adopting at four) and that doesn’t include the felines that cycle through the cat house, a building on their property that she uses for her Trap-Neuter-Return, or TNR, operation.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society, TNR serves as a humane way of controlling free-roaming cat population growth by catching strays (who are tame) and feral cats (who have had little contact with people), spaying or neutering them and returning them to their original location.

Every two weeks, Wallick traps about 11 stray and feral cats in the Carlisle and Newville area and transports them to the Nobody’s Cats Foundation in Lower Allen Township.

In addition to spaying or neutering cats at a discounted rate compared to veterinarians, the foundation also administers rabies and distemper vaccines, provides parasite treatment and clips the left ear of each cat to indicate that they’ve been neutered.

After surgery, Wallick takes them back to the cat house to recover before releasing them in the same place she trapped them.

A lifelong animal lover, she adores big dogs like German shepherds and golden retrievers, but it’s cats that seem to seek her out.

“I’m a kitten magnet,” Wallick said. “I’m always finding kittens along the road, and I don’t think I’ll ever get too old to pick up a kitten.”

After retiring from her job with the Big Spring School District about eight years ago, she set her sights on getting the local cat population under control, starting with a colony at her neighbor’s house.

Wallick began volunteering with Saving Acres Farms near Carlisle in February 2022 where she learned the tricks of the TNR trade.

Last August, she started TNR on her own with 10 traps she borrowed from the foundation and one she bought herself.

Wallick makes her bimonthly trips to Nobody’s Cats year round and begins trapping cats up to two days before taking them to the foundation, providing each with food and water while they stay with her.

After surgery, she typically keeps males up to 24 hours and females up to 48 hours before releasing them.

The cats originally stayed in the garage, but last winter Wallick created the cat house in a building that formerly housed David’s man cave.

“I said, ‘You know what, you are never in your man cave anymore, I need to get these cats off the garage floor,’” she said.

While Wallick said she runs the operation, her husband is “very supportive” of her work, even though it meant sacrificing his man cave. In fact, he often helps load and unload the car.

“He really doesn’t like to come out and even look at them (the cats) because he’s afraid he’ll bring another one inside,” she said. “I mean he really loves cats ... he’ll just sit and talk and play with the cats all day.”

The cost to spay or neuter and treat each cat is $40, a fee Wallick pays out of pocket.

She said she doesn’t conduct any fundraising but sometimes people make donations.

“They’ll give me like $20 for gas,” Wallick said. “They’ll give me a box of pee pads, two bags of cat food, a bunch of stuff.”

Over the last year, she estimates she’s trapped, spayed or neutered and released about 250 cats.

Since she started, Wallick has seen a difference.

“In the immediate area right around here, I’ve noticed less (cats),” she said.

Even after taking hundreds of cats in to be spayed or neutered at the foundation, Wallick still finds herself overwhelmed by the sheer magnitude of stray and feral cats.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, there are about 30 million to 40 million stray or feral cats in the United States, with female cats producing an average of 1.4 litters per year with about three kittens per litter.

“There just are so many, and the numbers are increasing,” Wallick said. “More and more people are dumping cats.”

Free-roaming cats have been a topic of discussion during recent Newville Borough Council meetings. During the May meeting, council members and officials considered sending out letters to discourage residents from feeding cats and suggested ordinance changes that could institute fines.

Wallick, however, doesn’t believe that ceasing to feed the cats will solve the problem.

“They’re just going to roam out farther for their food, but they will come back to the area that they know where their shelters are, where they’re comfortable,” she said. “They’re going to come back.”

Instead, she believes widespread TNR in the area is the solution.

Community members, too, can get involved with TNR, and Wallick said the foundation offers to loan out traps.

About a year and a half into her work, she’s well aware that the process isn’t easy, and said she dealt with her share of scratches and rabies shots.

Her advice: “Don’t get discouraged.”

“Along with the joy of knowing that you are helping cats, there’s also heartbreak [and] ones that are so bad that they have to be put down,” Wallick said. “So I can’t say ‘No more,’ because you get those every once in a while too.”

Looking ahead, she has no plans of slowing down and intends to continue her TNR work “as long as my body holds out.”

“I’d like to at least hit 1,000 before I stop,” Wallick said. “But then, you’re always gonna see [more].”

She hopes to use her TNR work to spread the message that adopting a cat or a kitten is a commitment for the remainder of that pet’s life, one that comes with expenses for things like food, litter and visits to the vet.

“They will love you unconditionally,” Wallick said. “Please treat them the same way you want to be treated.”

