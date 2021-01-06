Catch live, pre-recorded events during virtual Farm Show

HARRISBURG – If you’re hoping to experience the majesty of the butter sculpture, the thrill of rodeo bull riding, the creativity of the sheep-to-shawl contest or the grace of hundreds of twirling, whirling square dancers at the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, you’ll be disappointed.
But if you like seeing everything from alpacas to archery, from calving to candling eggs and from ducklings to dinner preparations, you’re in luck.
The Farm Show, Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair, will be held virtually from Saturday through Jan. 16. While the 24-acre Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg will sit empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, those who connect virtually will be able to see and learn much from live and pre-recorded events.
To see the virtual Farm Show this year, visit the Farm Show website at www.farmshow.state.pa.us, the Farm Show Facebook or the Farm Show Instagram pages or go to the Pennsylvania Cable Network.
“For 26 years, PCN has dedicated a full week in January to giving the citizens of Pennsylvania the Farm Show experience and showcasing the people behind our agriculture industry,” said Debra Kohr Sheppard, PCN president and CEO. Farm Show fans can watch PCN on cable and the PCN Select streaming service, available in mobile app stores, Fire TV and Roku.
PCN also will offer replays of some favorite Farm Show events.
State Agriculture Russell Redding said people checking out the virtual Farm Show can learn everything from “cultivating your own garden, to livening up your meals with inspiration from the virtual Culinary Connection, to tie-dying a T-shirt with plants. Just like our agriculture industry, this Farm Show will offer bounty and variety to enrich your life.”
People can go behind the scenes virtually to various farms, watch live cams of the duckling pond and beehives, cook along with Culinary Connection cooking demonstrations, watch interviews with veteran farmers, see calves being born and cows being milked and learn about STEM activities that they can do with their children at home.
They can learn about the history of the Farm Show, compete in a “Butter Up” butter sculpture competition in their homes, and listen to an agricultural “Goodnight Story” at 7 p.m. each evening of the Farm Show.
Various 4-H members will demonstrate alpaca obstacle courses, archery, various livestock, horses, wildlife and fiber arts.
The 105th Farm Show has a serious side, too. Programs will focus on ticks, spotted lanternflies, protecting water, Type 2 Diabetes, food safety, agricultural legal issues, stream repair, agritourism and more.
Down-to-earth topics include “Points to Ponder Before You Raise Poultry,” “Managing Common Household Insects,” “From Cow to Cup: The Journey of Milk” and “What Do Cows Eat?”
The 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, following what many call “a year like no other” due to COVID-19, has a “Cultivating Tomorrow” theme.
Farm Show fans this year will miss the excitement of the in-person Farm Show but will save time, money, calories and, most important of all, their health as they watch the Farm Show from the comfort of their homes.