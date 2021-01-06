Catch live, pre-recorded events during virtual Farm Show

HARRISBURG – If you’re hoping to experience the majesty of the butter sculpture, the thrill of rodeo bull riding, the creativity of the sheep-to-shawl contest or the grace of hundreds of twirling, whirling square dancers at the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, you’ll be disappointed.

But if you like seeing everything from alpacas to archery, from calving to candling eggs and from ducklings to dinner preparations, you’re in luck.

The Farm Show, Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair, will be held virtually from Saturday through Jan. 16. While the 24-acre Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg will sit empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, those who connect virtually will be able to see and learn much from live and pre-recorded events.

To see the virtual Farm Show this year, visit the Farm Show website at www.farmshow.state.pa.us, the Farm Show Facebook or the Farm Show Instagram pages or go to the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

“For 26 years, PCN has dedicated a full week in January to giving the citizens of Pennsylvania the Farm Show experience and showcasing the people behind our agriculture industry,” said Debra Kohr Sheppard, PCN president and CEO. Farm Show fans can watch PCN on cable and the PCN Select streaming service, available in mobile app stores, Fire TV and Roku.