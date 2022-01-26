CAT, rabbittransit to reduce service due to employee shortages

Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit announced Wednesday that they are reducing services due to recent staffing shortages.

The area transit authorities said in a news release that there is a shortage of driver applicants and they are finding it difficult to find qualified candidates.

The reduction in services from rabbittransit in Adams and York counties will start on Feb. 6, while fixed route service reductions in Cumberland and Dauphin counties through CAT will begin on Monday, Feb. 7.

Both said, however, that they will continue to provide transportation to thousands of residents for employment, medical care and food access, despite the upcoming modifications.

“Like many businesses, we are impacted by employee shortages in the marketplace and COVID complications," Executive Director Richard Farr said in a news release. "The combination of these two have trickled through our service areas impacting our work force, our riders and much more. Reduced staffing creates the need to modify service."

Affected CAT routes include those that travel through Cumberland County, including the Interstate 81 route (Route 81X), Carlisle route (Route C), Mechanicsburg route (Route M) and New Cumberland route (Route A).

The transit authorities didn't list a date of when services may be restored, but it said it is seeking full-time and part-time operators for its fixed route and paratransit services. A CDL is not necessary for the driving positions that are open, though there are company-sponsored CDL training programs available for those looking to get certified. For more information, visit cattransit.com or rabbittransit.com.

