CAT, rabbittransit to offer free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites

Sentinel Staff
Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit on Tuesday announced that they will offer free transportation services to any resident who needs transportation to and from a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Advance reservations for the service are required. Residents will need to call CAT (Dauphin County only) or rabbittransit at 1-800-632-9063 no later than noon the business day prior to the appointment. Staff will assist residents in the reservation process.
When scheduling a trip to a vaccination site, riders must have a confirmed appointment at the location.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.