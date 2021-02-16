 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAT, rabbittransit to offer free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites
alert top story

CAT, rabbittransit to offer free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites

{{featured_button_text}}
rabbittransit logo

Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit on Tuesday announced that they will offer free transportation services to any resident who needs transportation to and from a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Advance reservations for the service are required. Residents will need to call CAT (Dauphin County only) or rabbittransit at 1-800-632-9063 no later than noon the business day prior to the appointment. Staff will assist residents in the reservation process.

When scheduling a trip to a vaccination site, riders must have a confirmed appointment at the location.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News