Cat in Cumberland County tests positive for COVID-19

State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill on Tuesday announced that Pennsylvania has its first confirmed COVID-19 case in a cat.

The 16-year-old cat lives in Cumberland County, though the state Department of Agriculture did not specify where in the county. The cat lived in a household with multiple individuals who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The cat presented in early October with a mild respiratory illness, but the department said that as a result of that respiratory disease, the cat was euthanized.

The department said the case is still under investigation, and a primary cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The cat is one of a handful of COVID-19-positive pets from across the country that have died or been euthanized while infected, the department said. Though all pets that were infected had known prolonged exposure to COVID-19 individuals, none to date appear to have died from the disease. Instead, other serious underlying illnesses are attributable to cause of death, according to the department.