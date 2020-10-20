Cat in Cumberland County tests positive for COVID-19

State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill on Tuesday announced that Pennsylvania has its first confirmed COVID-19 case in a cat.
The 16-year-old cat lives in Cumberland County, though the state Department of Agriculture did not specify where in the county. The cat lived in a household with multiple individuals who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The cat presented in early October with a mild respiratory illness, but the department said that as a result of that respiratory disease, the cat was euthanized.
The department said the case is still under investigation, and a primary cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
The cat is one of a handful of COVID-19-positive pets from across the country that have died or been euthanized while infected, the department said. Though all pets that were infected had known prolonged exposure to COVID-19 individuals, none to date appear to have died from the disease. Instead, other serious underlying illnesses are attributable to cause of death, according to the department.
“As Pennsylvanians have spent more time at home throughout the pandemic, our companion animals have undoubtedly been the recipients of extra love and attention,” Brightbill said in a news release. “If you or a loved one becomes diagnosed with COVID-19, take steps to keep your pet healthy, just as you would your family.”
To help protect pets, households should avoid contact with other pets and other animals, arrange for a household member to take care of the pet while others are in isolation, avoid closed contact or wear a mask and wash your hands while feeding or tending to the pet.
Symptoms of COVID-19 in pets includes fever, coughing, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, lethargy, sneezing, nose or eye discharge, vomiting or diarrhea.
At this time, there is no evidence that animals play a significant roles in spreading COVID-19 to people, the department said.
