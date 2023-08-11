A new casual bar and restaurant is on its way in downtown Carlisle.

Pitt Street Station is tentatively anticipated to open in early November, according to Kevin Rockwood, one of the owners.

He describes the business as a "casual neighborhood bar and grill" that will be in the space that formerly housed Alibis Eatery & Spirits at 10 N. Pitt St.

The Sentinel reported in 2021 that Alibis closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

Caprice Properties LLC, which consists of Christopher Rice and Stephen Capone, purchased the property in 2021 and Rogue Duck Hospitality LLC, which includes Rice, Capone and Rockwood, serves as the tenant.

Rockwood said Pitt Street Station will offer a "very different feel" compared to Alibis.

"They had more of a late-night-centric type crowd with DJs and karaoke and that kind of thing," he said of Alibis. "We're going to be primarily a restaurant first that serves alcohol and serves alcohol responsibly, so we're not going to do shots [and] we're not going to do doubles. It's not going to be that kind of environment — not that there's anything wrong with that, but that's just not what we're going for in our restaurant."

Pitt Street Station will also have a distinct identity from One13 Social, located around the corner on West High Street, which is also owned by Rogue Duck Hospitality LLC.

Rockwood anticipates the new restaurant will offer a more casual feel and hopes it will complement One13 Social's "upscale" dining.

"We have a lot of people that will come from out of town from Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg [or] Chambersburg," he said. "They may come in for dinner here at One13 and say, 'Hey, we're looking to check out another spot ... [and] maybe grab another drink or grab dessert' ... There are lots of really great restaurants in Carlisle, but we thought it'd be a good opportunity to have one of our own."

Pitt Street Station will also feature different menu options than One13 Social.

While the menu is being finalized, Rockwood anticipates more sandwich options, as well as specialty pizzas, salads, entrees and appetizers. Drinks will likely include craft beer, specialty cocktails and wine by the glass.

Like One13 Social's food, he said everything at Pitt Street Station will be made from scratch.

"It may be a more casual take on things, but it'll still have the same high level of quality that we have here at One13," Rockwood said.

After hosting a bar and restaurant for many years, he said it seemed like a "natural evolution" to open another restaurant in the space, which acquired its economic development liquor license in May.

Like One13 Social, which is named in part for its 113 W. High St. address, Pitt Street Station's location played a role in its name.

"The station comes from the fact that there used to be a train station on the corner, up until about 1936," Rockwood said. " ... We thought that was kind of a neat spin just to say Pitt Street Station, pulling on that history of the town and the train station that was next door."

One challenge he anticipates in operating two restaurants is staffing.

"Staffing in this market is always tough, so having to staff two restaurants is obviously a little more difficult than just one," Rockwood said.

He said while some staff members will work exclusively at One13 Social or at Pitt Street Station, many will work at both locations.

As the clock ticks down to opening day, Rockwood said he's most excited about using a second restaurant to reach more people.

"We really just love having people coming in, having a good time [and] enjoying hospitality, which is what we're all about," he said. "So we're really looking forward to that."

