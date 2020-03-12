$650,000 Cash 5 ticket sold in Cumberland County

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold on Wednesday at a Hampden Township Sheetz.
The Lottery office reported Thursday that the winning ticket with numbers 10-22-26-34-35, is worth $650,000, less withholding. The ticket was sold at Sheetz at 5201 Simpson Ferry Road in Hampden Township. The business will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The Lottery office said the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.