Casey, Toomey introduce legislation to name federal courthouse in Harrisburg after Judge Sylvia Rambo

U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey introduced legislation Tuesday to name the U.S. Courthouse in Harrisburg in honor of Judge Sylvia Rambo.
The legislation would designate the new United States Courthouse in Harrisburg as the “Sylvia H. Rambo United States Courthouse.” The courthouse is expected to open in 2022.
Rambo is a senior judge for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. She was appointed to the federal bench by President Jimmy Carter in 1979.
In 1992, she became the first woman to serve as Chief Judge of the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Previously, she served on the Court of Common Pleas of Cumberland County from 1976-1978.
A graduate of Carlisle High School, Rambo received her bachelor's degree from Dickinson College and her law degree from Dickinson School of Law.
Rambo is a resident of West Pennsboro Township.
A news release announcing the legislation noted that Rambo advocated for the planning, construction and funding of the new federal courthouse building since her tenure as chief judge.
Construction on the new courthouse began in June 2018.
“Judge Rambo’s trailblazing career serves as an ongoing inspiration to countless young women across the Commonwealth, the Third Circuit and the entire nation. Her dedication to the judiciary is unparalleled, and there is no better way to honor her service to our nation than by naming the new federal courthouse in Harrisburg after her,” Casey said in the statement.
“As the first woman to serve on both the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Cumberland County and on the bench of the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Judge Rambo is a trailblazer,” Toomey said. “During her time on the bench, Judge Rambo has served Pennsylvania with great integrity and distinction. I am proud to introduce this legislation honoring a Pennsylvania public servant with Senator Casey.”
Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Scott Perry and co-sponsored by Rep. Susan Wild, Brian Fitzpatrick, Matt Cartwright, Fred Keller and Guy Reschenthaler.