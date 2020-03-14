3 cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County, state reports

Who does COVID-19 affect the most severely?

According to the CDC, some people at higher risk of getting very sick from the disease includes older adults and people who have serious, chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

How can the virus be spread?

The Department of Health says the coronavirus spreads just like the flu or cold, through the air by coughing or sneezing, close personal contact (shaking hands), touching an object or surface with the virus on it and occasionally through fecal contamination.

The Associated Press reported that tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found that the coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days. The study found that the virus was detected in the air up to three hours after being sprayed (or coughed), and up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

How can you protect yourself?