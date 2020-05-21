× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even as restrictions on local retailers and residents are loosened with Cumberland County's move to the "yellow phase" Friday, the county is still reporting a number of new cases on the level of other counties that will remain in red in the southcentral region.

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported that the county had 20 new cases of COVID-19, though there were no new deaths.

In the past 14 days, 162 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 63.94 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the fourth straight day that rate has increased.

The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.

This increase is on the level of Dauphin and Franklin counties, which are two of the counties in the southcentral region that will remain in "red" with the stay-at-home order in effect. In Thursday's report from the department, Dauphin County's caseload grew by 22 positive cases and one death, and Franklin County's cases grew by 15 cases and one death.

Unlike those two counties, however, a significant number of Cumberland County's cases are due to outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Though Dauphin County had a major outbreak at one of its facilities that ended up involving the presence of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Cumberland County has a higher percentage of cases located in long-term care facilities than in the general population.

How many of the new cases this week are located in such facilities, however, is harder to decipher.

This week, the Department of Health changed how it reports long-term care cases to the public. A facility-level report with resident and staff cases and death counts that was released on Tuesday came under fire for inaccuracies, with positive cases outnumbering the number of beds one facility had, and some facilities arguing it did not have the number of cases specified by the department.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said they have fixed that data, and the department released new numbers Thursday.

Of Cumberland County's 565 total positive cases, at least 337 are from long-term care facilities (the DOH now lists some facilities as having "fewer than 5 cases" rather than a specific number).

Four facilities in Cumberland County feature more than 40 COVID-19 cases. Shippensburg Health Care Center has the most cases with 88 residents and 18 staff members testing positive, as well as 23 deaths.

A pair of Camp Hill area facilities are next on the list — The Gardens of West Shore with 105 total cases and 12 deaths, and the Gardens of Camp Hill with 67 total cases and seven deaths.

Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle is the fourth facility, with at least 49 cases and five deaths reported.

ZIP code cases

Though the data for long-term care facilities is not available to compare to the county's growing list of positives, the department has been updating ZIP code-level data, which shows a growth in cases in one area that does not have a nursing home with an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Mechanicsburg/Upper Allen Township ZIP code of 17055 had 11 new cases this week, bringing its total number of positives to 56. If the names of the long-term care facilities are correct in the department's Tuesday report, the only facility located in that ZIP code is Vibra Rehabilitation Center, which only has a few reported resident cases.

That ZIP code's number is climbing to match the 17050 ZIP code in Silver Spring and Hampden townships, which has 57 positive cases, but only grew by one case this week. This ZIP code only has Country Meadows of Mechanicsburg/West Shore listed as being affected, though it also hasn't been reported to have an outbreak.

These two locations have the highest number of positives in the county where a known outbreak hasn't occurred in a long-term care facility.

With the 17055 ZIP code climbing the highest this week, other locations with known affected facilities climbed by eight or nine new cases.

According to the department's data, Carlisle's 17013 ZIP code and Camp Hill/Lower Allen's 17011 ZIP code, each reported nine cases to grow to 80 positives and 124 positives, respectively.

The Carlisle area includes Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, which reported an outbreak of coronavirus cases, as well as Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center, Claremont and Thornwald Home, which the department reported Tuesday had a few cases of COVID-19.

The Camp Hill area includes two facilities with reported COVID-19 outbreaks — the Gardens at West Shore and the Gardens at Camp Hill — which likely make up the majority of all cases in that ZIP code.

There were also eight new cases this week in Shippensburg's 17257 ZIP code, where the largest outbreak is located at Shippensburg Health Care Center. In that ZIP code, there are 151 positive cases as of Thursday.

Few other parts of the county saw increases over the past week, though there were one or two new cases in Newville, as well as in Mount Holly Springs, which breached the less than five threshold this week to report six positive cases.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 21):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 204 total cases; 2,360 negatives; 5 deaths

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 36 total cases; 563 negatives; 2 deaths

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 44 total cases; 2,138 negatives; 1 death

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 20 new cases; 565 total cases; 3,553 negatives; 43 deaths

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 22 new cases; 1,034 total cases; 8,328 negatives; 52 deaths

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 15 new cases; 677 total cases; 4,426 negatives; 28 deaths

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 14 total cases; 182 negatives; 1 death

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 221 total cases; 690 negatives; 1 death

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 290 negatives; 3 deaths

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 887 total cases; 3,860 negatives; 24 deaths

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 57 total cases; 1,059 negatives; 1 death

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 43 total cases; 562 negatives; 1 death

York County (pop. 449,058): 9 new cases; 883 total cases; 11,114 negatives and 21 deaths

Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 21):

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 49 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths

Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Shippensburg Health Care Center: 88 resident cases; 18 staff cases; 23 deaths

The Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths

The Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 25 staff cases; 12 deaths

Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Case counts by region (through May 21):

Northcentral — 16 new positives; 981 total positives; 12,523 negatives; 17 inconclusive

Northeast — 121 new positives; 12,385 total positives; 46,765 negatives; 137 inconclusive

Northwest — 13 new positives; 394 total positives; 10,385 negatives; 18 inconclusive

Southcentral — 86 new positives; 4,595 positives; 39,125 negatives; 73 inconclusive

Southeast — 645 new positives; 42,180 total positives; 142,298 negatives; 874 inconclusive

Southwest — 34 new positives; 3,195 total positives; 52,418 negatives; 41 inconclusive

ZIP code-level counts (through May 21):

17013: 80 positives, 530 negatives - +9 since May 18

17015: 26 positives, 254 negatives

17050: 57 positives, 443 negatives - +1 since May 19

17055: 56 positives, 539 negatives - +11 since May 17

17011: 124 positives, 509 negatives - +9 since May 17

17007: Less than 4 positives, 64 negatives

17065: 6 positives, 48 negatives - breached positive reporting threshold on May 18, +1 since May 19

17324: Less than 4 positives, 65 negatives

17241: 15 positives, 184 negatives - +1 since May 18

17257: 151 positives, 247 negatives - +8 since May 17

17240: 5 positives, 18 negatives

17025: 17 positives, 228 negatives

17070: 24 positives, 279 negatives

17043: 7 positives, 130 negatives

17019: 20 positives, 215 negatives - +2 since May 17

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com

