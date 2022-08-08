Carpet & Tile Mart to offer free rugs for first 50 teachers to visit store locations Aug. 20

As part of teacher appreciation heading back into the school year, Airbase/Lomax Carpet & Tile Mart on Monday announced it will offer free area rugs to be used in classrooms for the first 50 teachers who visit their stores on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The Teacher Appreciation Free Rug Giveaway is one day only with stores opening at 8 a.m. There are three locations in the Midstate, with one at 5103 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township. Two others are located in Harrisburg on Hampton Court Road and another in York on Kenneth Road.

Teachers must present a valid teacher identification or certification for the free rug, and teachers are limited to one free rug each, while supplies last.

Available free rugs will vary by color, style and size, with retail value of up to $200 per rug. There is no purchase necessary for teachers to qualify for the free rug.

“Our goal is to show our appreciation for the dedicated service teachers provide for our children,” said Michael Longwill, Carpet & Tile Mart president. “With many budget cuts hurting local school systems, teachers often reach into their own pockets and personally sacrifice to furnish their classrooms. We want to recognize in our own small way what the teachers of our community do for our families, especially over the last two years. In today’s uncertain environment we can always count on our teachers to be there for our children.”