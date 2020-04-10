Carlisle's Stuart Community Center being used as shelter for homeless during pandemic

In addition to housing at the Stuart center, a “comfort center tent” will be available 24/7 in the CARES Resource Center parking lot at 50 West Penn St. for those who continue to live without shelter or access to hygiene facilities.

Water, snacks, toiletries and towels will be available at the tent, as well as showers by appointment from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. Social distancing will be enforced.

To reserve a time slot for a shower, call 717-249-1009 and select option three. The same number can also be used for inquiries about services or to donate money or food. Donated supplies can also be dropped off at the Stuart Community Center.

Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott thanked borough staff, particularly Jeff Snyder, the borough’s fire chief and emergency management coordinator, for securing cots and other supplies to set up the shelter at the Stuart center, and for coordinating the temporary relocation of the borough’s Parks and Recreation Department from its offices at the center to borough hall.

“We have a moral obligation to meet the needs of this vulnerable part of our community,” Carlisle Deputy Mayor Sean Schultz said in the news release. “Due to the community center being underutilized at this time, the decision to provide temporary shelter to those in need made perfect sense.”

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

