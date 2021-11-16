Carlisle's proposed budget keeps tax rate, raises water and sewer rates

Carlisle Borough's proposed budget for 2022 raises water and sewer rates while keeping real estate taxes level with 2021.

Under the proposed budget, water rates would rise 3.48%, which would mean an increase of $2 per quarter for a single user and $9 per quarter for a family of four.

Sewer rates are expected to rise 3.37%. That increase was originally recommended to go into effect in the 2021 budget, but borough officials held off on the increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rate hike will add another $2 per quarter to bills for single customers and $11 per quarter to bills for a family of four.

No increase is planned for the borough's stormwater rate.

The budget holds the real estate tax at 3.495 mills, which includes a .437 mill fire services tax. That means property in the borough assessed at $150,000, for example, would pay $524.25 in property taxes.

The proposed 2022 budget will operate at an anticipated deficit of $914,308 with reserves used to balance the budget.

The borough was in a similar position in 2021 with projections showing an anticipated deficit of $630,113, but the borough expects to have reduced that deficit to $260,871 by the end of the year.

Expenditures in the 2022 budget are expected to increase by $592,484 compared to a revenue increase of $162,230. Finance Director Richard Juday said increases in expenses can be traced to transfers to the borough's capital projects fund, rising health care costs and new government services being offered.

To help contain health care expenses, borough manager Susan Armstrong said employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will pay a higher contribution to their health care plan in 2022.

"This is something that I believe is necessary in order to keep costs in control and especially in response to the impact that COVID has had on our health care costs this year," she said.

The price for borough trash bags will remain the same at $5.85 despite a 3% increase in the cost of collection services according to the contract with Waste Connections, which is now in its final year.

As a result, the solid waste fund will operate at a deficit in 2022 as it did in 2021. The fund was initially projected to have a deficit of $87,594 in 2021, but Juday said the deficit is now projected to be $48,301.

Parking rates will also remain the same despite a projected 2021 deficit of $163,109. Juday said the borough proposed holding the line on parking rates because it has been impossible to fully assess the effects of the rate increases that coincided with the installation of Smart Meters downtown in 2019.

In 2020, the borough enacted temporary measures to lessen the impact of the pandemic on downtown businesses by suspending enforcement at short-term silver meters from March to July and at the longer term gold meters from March 2020 to September 2021.

Parking revenues have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

"It was particularly important this year and last year not to laden our residents with unnecessary fee increases and tax increases because of the weight of the economic downturn that many of our residents are feeling," deputy mayor Sean Shultz said.

The budget is open for public comment. A hearing on it will be held at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9. The council will consider approving the budget at its regular monthly meeting the same evening at 7.

