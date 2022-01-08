Carlisle to offer stickers for trash collection due to production delays for borough trash bags

Nationwide supply chain issues have struck one of Carlisle’s most prominent public services — the iconic borough bag.

Carlisle Borough announced Friday that, due to anticipated shortages of the orange trash bags, the borough will now sell pick-up stickers that can be affixed to other types of trash bags in lieu of the official borough bag.

“Due to the anticipated supply shortage of orange bags, our residents will have the option to continue using orange borough bags when available, or purchase trash collection stickers at a reduced price that they will place on trash bags of their choice,” Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said in a news release.

Carlisle’s pay-per-throw system, adopted by the borough as a way to reduce waste, charges residents for each bag of trash they put out by requiring that all trash be placed in large, orange bags whose price is pegged to the cost of waste disposal.

Borough bags currently cost $5.85 each. The stickers, according to the borough, will be sold for $5.54 each, the 31-cent difference being the cost of the bag itself.

When using the stickers, residents are asked to choose bags that are of equivalent durability to the official orange borough bags to reduce breakage. Stickers should be placed prominently at the top of each bag for ease of identification by pickup crews from Waste Connections, the borough’s contracted waste hauler.

Stickers will be available at stores that sell borough bags, as well as Borough Hall and the Stuart Community Center.

Orange borough bags may continue to be used if residents have them, or when they become available again. Pickup of recycling totes and bulk items will continue as normal.

Updates will be available at carlislepa.org/trash, and questions may be referred to the borough’s Sustainable Community and Economic Planning Department at 717-240-6930.

The borough attributes the problem to a shortage of polyethylene, part of a widespread supply crunch in the petrochemical industry.

The Associated Press reported in October that prices for some chemicals critical to the production of plastics, paints and other goods have begun to skyrocket as demand outpaces supply.

The problem has been attributed to companies cutting production at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and being unable to ramp it back, resulting in panic buying and price spikes. Natural disasters, such as hurricanes and the 2021 mass power outage in Texas, also took chemical plants offline.

Carlisle is not alone in feeling the crunch. In recent weeks, local news outlets in locations such as Columbia, Missouri, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and Marquette, Michigan, have reported similar issues with municipal pay-per-bag trash programs.

However, the borough said the bag system is currently a bargain. According to the borough, it is dipping into its solid waste fund reserves to keep bag prices stable through 2022. Increasing disposal costs would put the true current price of a borough bag at $6.57, according to the borough.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.