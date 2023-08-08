The
Downtown Carlisle Association is prepared to meet incoming U.S. Army War College families with open arms Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the organization will host its annual Welcome Jam downtown.
The event will enable U.S. Army War College families who are new to the area to explore restaurants and businesses downtown.
Welcome Jam participants can join in the Colonel Carlisle Scavenger Hunt by finding Colonel Carlisle at participating businesses for a chance to win Love Bucks, a universal gift certificate for downtown locations.
Live music will be provided by acoustic trio
Not Quite Rite at the Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. John's Preschool at the Square will host a carnival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a dunk tank, games, prizes, raffles, face painting and the Central PA Ghostbusters.
Photos: Scenes from the Annual Ford Parade in downtown Carlisle
