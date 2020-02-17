Carlisle school board may vote this week on meal price hikes

School lunch and breakfast prices might increase next year as Carlisle Area School District comes into compliance with federal pricing equity requirements.

The school board could vote Thursday on a proposed 10-cent hike in lunch prices and a 5-cent hike in breakfast prices. The increases are on the agenda for the regular monthly meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.

Under the proposal, student lunch prices could go from $3.10 to $3.20 while adult lunch prices could go from $4.20 to $4.30. Breakfast prices will increase from $1.95 to $2 and from $2.65 to $2.70 respectively. Milk prices at all schools will stay the same at 75 cents.

“In years past, we’ve had fairly significant increases,” board member Bruce Clash said during a finance committee meeting last week. “Now it will be pretty minimal increases. Hopefully, this is an indication that we are able to level off and keep prices as low as we can within federal guidelines.”

