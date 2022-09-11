 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle Rotary community event benefits veterans

A community barbecue organized through the Rotary Veterans Initiative Saturday was held Saturday at Rendezvous Run Farm off Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township to benefit the group's veterans services.

The event featured World War II and Korean War veteran Louis F. Gallo, as well as veterans who are finding help with work and education through the Rotary Veterans Initiative. The sold-out, ticketed event also featured Carlisle Career and Technical Education high school students, as well as a welcome area for recent arrivals to the region from overseas.

