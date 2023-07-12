The Carlisle Pike reopened at 10:40 a.m. following a crash that closed all of its lanes earlier Wednesday.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety had no further information regarding the crash.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety is warning residents to avoid the Carlisle Pike after a multiple-vehicle crash closed all lanes in Hampden Township.

Carlisle Pike is closed between Skyport Road and Jeffrey Road, which is located at the intersection with the plaza that has McDonald's, Hobby Lobby and Metro Diner.

The department warned that the road may be closed for "an extended period of time."

A PennDOT traffic map at 511.pa.com shows traffic backlogged to Silver Spring Road in one direction and the Route 581 interchange to the other.