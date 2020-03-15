Carlisle organizes food pick-up for students; county groups, agencies respond to coronavirus

The number of Cumberland County presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 rose again Sunday as more businesses and organizations announced their responses to the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Sunday at noon that it has confirmed 16 more positive cases of the disease in the state, including two more in Cumberland County. All of the new cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, according to the department.

As of noon Sunday, the state’s total number of confirmed cases sat at 63, with five of them in Cumberland County.

The department will not release any more information about those who are infected with the disease. So far, there have been 446 patients to date who have been tested or in the process of being tested. The department said 205 people have tested negative, 63 are presumptive positive and 183 patient samples are either at the state laboratory for testing or are on their way to the lab.

While the department works on doing more testing and working on containment in eastern Pennsylvania where most of the cases are located, others are taking proactive measures to prevent exposure to the coronavirus or helping those who are dealing with fallout from the disease.