Carlisle officials ask state to change law in response to surge in fireworks complaints

If you noticed a lot of irritating and potentially dangerous fireworks in the Borough of Carlisle this summer, it’s not just you.
The Carlisle Borough Council voted during Thursday night’s meeting to send a letter to state legislators urging them to change Pennsylvania’s 2017 fireworks law, and additional upcoming legislation as well, to curb the growing use of high-potency pyrotechnics in densely populated areas.
Pennsylvania’s Act 43 of 2017, an omnibus tax and spending bill, included a provision to expand what type of fireworks are allowed to be sold in the state, defining “consumer grade” fireworks and allowing them to be sold by brick-and-mortar stores at an additional tax rate of 12%.
That fiscal deal to legalize and tax more powerful fireworks “left Carlisle and cities like it vulnerable to the dangers of consumer-grade fireworks,” Mayor Tim Scott said Thursday.
The borough has seen an “alarming uptick in the number of calls regarding fireworks” since the passage of Act 43, Scott said, which has reached a fever pitch this year.
The borough received 156 complaints in a single week this month for hazardous fireworks, Scott said.
Scott read a letter submitted to the borough council by a resident who lives next to the park on Mooreland Avenue adjacent to Mooreland Elementary School, where the discharge of fireworks has apparently been almost nonstop and attracted throngs of onlookers.
Several members of council also shared concerns Thursday about powerful fireworks being set off near the homes of unsuspecting residents with seemingly little concern for fire safety.
“The grades of fireworks that folks are using are basically professional grade,” council member Sean Crampsie said.
It is illegal to set off fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure. But this is almost impossible to enforce, Scott said, since police officers have to see a person actually set the device off to pursue charges.
Part of the borough council’s request is to expand the scope of Senate Bill 932, currently working its way through the Legislature. The bill would allow cities of a certain size to issue blanket bans on “consumer grade” fireworks within their municipal limits, giving police additional power to go after offenders.
That city size is 58,000 people or more in the current version of the bill; the borough council endorsed lowering that to 15,000 people, to include municipalities such as Carlisle.
The borough’s other suggestion to legislators is to roll back the definitions in Act 43, restricting the types of “consumer grade” fireworks that can be sold.
Act 43 dedicates one-sixth of the state’s windfall fireworks tax revenue, with a cap of $2 million per year, to local public safety programs.
This means the state reaps the vast majority of the financial upside, Scott said, while shouldering little to none of the public safety impact suffered by Pennsylvania’s cities and boroughs.
