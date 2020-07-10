Carlisle officials ask state to change law in response to surge in fireworks complaints

Several members of council also shared concerns Thursday about powerful fireworks being set off near the homes of unsuspecting residents with seemingly little concern for fire safety.

“The grades of fireworks that folks are using are basically professional grade,” council member Sean Crampsie said.

It is illegal to set off fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure. But this is almost impossible to enforce, Scott said, since police officers have to see a person actually set the device off to pursue charges.

Part of the borough council’s request is to expand the scope of Senate Bill 932, currently working its way through the Legislature. The bill would allow cities of a certain size to issue blanket bans on “consumer grade” fireworks within their municipal limits, giving police additional power to go after offenders.

That city size is 58,000 people or more in the current version of the bill; the borough council endorsed lowering that to 15,000 people, to include municipalities such as Carlisle.

The borough’s other suggestion to legislators is to roll back the definitions in Act 43, restricting the types of “consumer grade” fireworks that can be sold.