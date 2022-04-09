 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle Memorial Day activities set for May 30

Memorial Day 2

American flags mark the grave sites of service members at the Old Cemetery in Carlisle in 2020.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Carlisle Joint Veterans Council announced Friday that a parade and ceremony to honor the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who died in defense of their country will be held May 30.

"COVID-19 restrictions the past two years prevented us from having the traditional Memorial Day Parade,” said Kirk Wilson, president of the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council. "But we are pleased to announce the return of the parade this year.

“We will also conduct the traditional memorial ceremony at Veterans Memorial Courtyard immediately following the parade.”

Parties interested in participating in the parade can contact Rick Olson, vice president of the council and commander of VFW Post 477, Carlisle. He can be contacted at rickolson@carlislevfw.com.

“The parade is a solemn event,” Wilson said. “All entries should please have a patriotic theme.”

Additional details of the parade and ceremony will be released at a future date.

