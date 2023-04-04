Carlisle area churches and churches in Mechanicsburg will host two walks and events on Good Friday.

New Life Community Church at 64 E. North St. in Carlisle will be the first stop in the annual Ecumenical Stations of the Cross in Carlisle. The route begins at noon with an opening prayer at the church.

Participants can walk through each station in downtown Carlisle at the participating churches, with the last stop and closing prayer at Saint Patrick Shrine Church on East Pomfret Street at 1:50 p.m.

Following the Jerusalem custom, participants in the Carlisle event are invited to bring crosses to carry.

Mechanicsburg churches will host a prayer walk and Easter egg hunt starting at 10 a.m., with prayer sites located at the high school, First United Methodist Church, St. Mark Lutheran Church, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Park, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and Turning Point Church.

The closing prayer and brief worship will be at 11 a.m. at Mechanicsburg First Church of God on East Main Street, and the egg hunt will be at 11:30 a.m. on the lawn of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at 132 E. Main St. Children 12 and younger are invited to attend the egg hunt.