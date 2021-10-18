Carlisle Marines' Toys for Tots program expands to Perry County, will cover Shippensburg this year

Ten thousand books, 20,000 stocking-stuffers and 33,000 toys. Despite the pandemic, that's how many gifts were handed out to about 650 families last year by the Lewis B. Puller Jr. Marine Corps League Detachment #524 in Carlisle.

Of those families, about 90 were from Perry County in what was an initial effort to reach residents who didn't have a Toys for Tots program available to them.

Organizers of this year's Toys for Tots drive want to include many more families from Perry County as they handle the regular deluge of donations and requests heading into the holiday season.

"Now it's just getting our brand out there," said Bob Kessler, who is assisting coordinator Bruce O'Connell with this year's Toys for Tots program. "It was just 90 families last year in Perry County. I'm sure there are more families [interested]."

With Perry County resident and new member Barry Lieby helping to take point in the efforts in Perry County, the Carlisle detachment plans on making its more official program expansion known to residents. Members of the detachment will be at Newport's Veterans Day parade on Nov. 6 to spread the word.

Though plans are still in the works regarding distribution, Perry County residents will likely be able to pick up requested toys on a single distribution date in that county instead of traveling to Carlisle.

The detachment this year is also picking up requests from Shippensburg, which had been covered by the Chambersburg Marine detachment, but that coverage won't happen this year. However, Shippensburg residents will have to travel to Carlisle on their scheduled pick-up dates for gifts.

New facility, drop box

For nearly the past two years, the Carlisle Marine detachment has operated out of a building on Noble Boulevard, courtesy of Chapel Pointe senior living community. While families previously had to wait in line outdoors for gifts on pick-up days at the detachment's previous location on the campus of Dickinson College, the new building has a drive-thru area and plenty of parking.

The drive-up location also includes a new addition that has long been requested by those wishing to donate to Toys for Tots: a drop-off box. The detachment's building is not open to the public, but members and volunteers previously collected items if someone was available during the day. Now, the drop box will be available to collect donations day or night.

Detachment Commandant Rick Adams said the large drop-off box was donated by Community Aid, and help from businesses shaped it into its current state with plenty of decals showing off the Toys for Tots program. Due to concerns that people may attempt to drop off clothing instead of the requested toys for the program, the drop-off box was locked through Oct. 1.

However, the box now is open to those who want to drop off toys at the detachment instead of at the cardboard boxes placed in participating businesses.

"We put cardboard boxes in Walmart, but this is a heavily traveled area, and we can get a lot of drive-by's," Adams said.

The box has already proven to be a good idea. It was nearly full the first time volunteers went to retrieve donated items.

Donations

Along with seeking families who need help this year — which the detachment anticipates could grow because of the pandemic economy, in addition to their own efforts in Perry County — the Marines and volunteers hope the community will continue to be as generous with donations as it has in the past.

Adams recalled one year when someone donated 12 expensive drones. "The stuff you get — you wouldn't believe it," he said.

Adams said the Toys for Tots program often gets plenty of baby items and stuffed animals, but the detachment sometimes needs to purchase more toys to fulfill requests for boys from 8 or 10 to 12 years old. Those types of toys don't get donated as often, and Kessler also urged donations of books that can be given to children along with the 10-12 toys given to each of them.

The detachment also solicits new items for donation, and they will accept monetary donations to help with the purchase of other needed gifts or supplementary items like batteries.

Adams said monetary and toy donations earmarked for Toys for Tots are strictly used for the program and donations stay local.

"[The program is] on a national level, and it's tightly controlled," he said.

Inventory is also carefully detailed, and the building is already set up with notices on doors for specific items — board games, stuffed animals and dolls — while cubicles and shelving are ready for more books, electronics, Legos and other items that don't fit the main categories.

Despite the considerable room in the facility, Adams expects volunteers and members will have little room to navigate once donations start piling in.

Having just retired and joined the detachment, Kessler is looking forward to making sure those gifts reach the hands of children who need them.

"I think it's important to give back to the community," he said.

Families can apply online until Dec. 3 to receive gifts, and Kessler estimated distribution pick-up dates will start close to Thanksgiving and run through December.

To apply for gifts, sign up to volunteer or request to house one of the program's Toys for Tots boxes, residents can visit carlisle-pa.toysfortots.org for information.

