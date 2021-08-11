Carlisle man talks struggle with Lyme disease as state officials warn of growing cases

“Keeping things in check,” however, means Diehl continues to face challenges with the prospect that he may never be cured of the disease. He had to retire early in 2011 due to the advancement of the disease, and he still suffers from a lack of coordination, poor fine motor skills and speech problems that leave him unable to do a lot of daily activities that healthy people take for granted.

“I cannot talk on the phone anymore due to my speech issues, and I can’t have in-depth conversations with friends and loved ones,” he said. Texting and emails are his main methods of communication.

Diehl’s wife of 37 years, along with his 20-year-old daughter, have been tremendous help over the years. “Our daughter is my main interpreter and filter,” he said.

The expense of having to deal with the disease is its own burden, with Diehl estimating that even with some limited insurance coverage, he’s spent well over $100,000 in fighting Lyme disease.

After 16 years of struggle, Diehl has learned a great deal about Lyme and what those newly diagnosed should consider.