Carlisle man talks struggle with Lyme disease as state officials warn of growing cases

Rodger Diehl was an avid golfer, a black belt in Kenpo and loved doing hard, physical work outside his home in Carlisle.
Now 59 years old, Diehl moves with the support of a walker and does what exercise he can at Planet Fitness three days a week with the help of his mother, Carolyn, who cleans and prepares the machines for him.
The physical decline is due to Lyme disease, an illness with which he was diagnosed in 2009 and which he can’t pinpoint its exact start.
“I never had the actual bullseye that is common,” Diehl said. “In looking back now, it could have started as early as 1999, as I was an avid golfer and that year something happened to my game that caused me to lose a lot of distance.”
It wasn’t until July 2005 that neurological issues appeared. Diehl had first assumed he had pinched a nerve given all the physical work he was doing, and he started with chiropractic care, though with no relief. Visits with two neurologists led to a diagnosis of PLS or primary lateral sclerosis, a rare neuromuscular disease with slowly progressive weakness in voluntary muscle movement.
After doing more research, Diehl found himself in Washington, D.C., where a Lyme disease specialist diagnosed him with two Lyme co-infections, where a patient has both Lyme and another tick-borne disease.
Lyme cases
Diehl is not alone in the long wait for a diagnosis, and he is joining what the state Department of Health sees as a growing number of those infected with the disease.
“This year in particular, we are seeing increases in the number of Lyme disease reports across the state, and clinicians are reporting that they are seeing more cases of other tick-borne diseases, such as anaplasmosis,” state acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said July 27.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has also reported concerns about this summer’s rising tick population. The DEP reported collecting two times more blacklegged tick nymphs compared to last year. The poppy seedlike size of the nymphs can be a problem, making them harder to detect.
“The increase in nymphs really drives home the message that we all need to adhere to the necessary precautions to stay safe from ticks,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.
Those precautions can include being more aware of your surroundings. Tall grass, brush and wooded areas are great breeding grounds for ticks.
But don’t be lulled into thinking that, by avoiding these areas, you’re safe. Deer ticks have been found in every county in Pennsylvania and can live in any habitat.
In Johnson’s warning of rising Lyme cases, she urged residents to take steps to prevent tick bites, which includes wearing insect repellent, putting permethrin (or Nix) on shoes, gear and clothing, as well as doing frequent tick checks.
Officials also recommend residents cover exposed skin with lightweight and light-colored clothing, though that can be a challenge with some of the recent days of 90-degree weather.
These efforts could prevent getting bitten by blacklegged ticks, or deer ticks, which are the most common carrier of Lyme disease. An infection could result in a bullseye-like rash at the bite, fever, headache, chills and muscle aches.
Other tick-borne illnesses, like anaplasmosis could result in fever, headache, chills and muscle aches, while the Powassan virus can cause fever, headache, vomiting, weakness and infection of the brain in severe cases.
Treatment and future
For Diehl, the suggested and primary treatment for Lyme disease was antibiotics. However, after eight years of antibiotics with little success, Diehl opted for an all-natural treatment using medicinal herbs, which he found through his own research. After nine months with those herbs, as well as a strict diet without sugar and 80 to 100 ounces of water a day, he said he started to feel better.
“The Cowden Protocol over nine months did seem to help,” he said. “It got me off antibiotics, and now I just take herbs every day to keep things in check.”
“Keeping things in check,” however, means Diehl continues to face challenges with the prospect that he may never be cured of the disease. He had to retire early in 2011 due to the advancement of the disease, and he still suffers from a lack of coordination, poor fine motor skills and speech problems that leave him unable to do a lot of daily activities that healthy people take for granted.
“I cannot talk on the phone anymore due to my speech issues, and I can’t have in-depth conversations with friends and loved ones,” he said. Texting and emails are his main methods of communication.
Diehl’s wife of 37 years, along with his 20-year-old daughter, have been tremendous help over the years. “Our daughter is my main interpreter and filter,” he said.
The expense of having to deal with the disease is its own burden, with Diehl estimating that even with some limited insurance coverage, he’s spent well over $100,000 in fighting Lyme disease.
After 16 years of struggle, Diehl has learned a great deal about Lyme and what those newly diagnosed should consider.
“First, be your own advocate,” he said. “If you know, or think that you have Lyme, seek out a Lyme-literate doctor who specializes in the disease. Second, do your own research, do not expect your doctor to do all of the work, most of them are overwhelmed.