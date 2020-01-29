Carlisle man receives Purple Heart 14 years after IED explosion in Iraq

Garrison Command Sgt. Major Michael Carden, left, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 477 Commander Rick Olson, right, present David Ott, center, with a Purple Heart on Wednesday afternoon. Ott was injured by a improvised explosive device in January 2006 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
David Ott of Carlisle was awarded a Purple Heart on Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony at the Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 477 in Carlisle.
At the time, Ott was deployed with the Pennsylvania National Guard, Company A, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division. Because of his injuries, Ott retired from the Allentown police department where he worked for 16 years.
He, his wife Jeannine and two daughters have since moved to Cumberland County. The Purple Heart presentation was made during an “Old Warriors” luncheon where World War II veterans from seven area nursing homes are brought to the VFW post for a meal and camaraderie.
