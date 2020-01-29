You are the owner of this article.
Carlisle man receives Purple Heart 14 years after IED explosion in Iraq
Carlisle

Carlisle man receives Purple Heart 14 years after IED explosion in Iraq

David Ott of Carlisle was honored Wednesday afternoon with a Purple Heart 14 years after suffering a traumatic brain injury while in combat in Iraq.

Carlisle VFW Post 477 hosted a formal presentation for the Allentown native who was injured by an improvised explosive device in January 2006 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

At the time, Ott was deployed with the Pennsylvania National Guard, Company A, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division. Because of his injuries, Ott retired from the Allentown police department where he worked for 16 years.

He, his wife Jeannine and two daughters have since moved to Cumberland County. The Purple Heart presentation was made during an “Old Warriors” luncheon where World War II veterans from seven area nursing homes are brought to the VFW post for a meal and camaraderie.

