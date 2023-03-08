A Carlisle man died when two planes crashed in Florida Tuesday according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that four people died when two planes crashed over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Florida, around 2:04 p.m.

Authorities identified three of the four victims as Faith Irene Baker, 24, a pilot and flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation; Zachary Jean Mace, 19, a student at Polk State College, and Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, from Carlisle.

Crawford and the unidentified fourth victim were flying in a Piper J-3 Cub sea plane operated by Jack Brown's Seaplane Base in Winter Haven. Police are working to identify the fourth person, authorities said.

Baker and Mace were in a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation (Ormond Beach) on behalf of Polk State College.

"My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today's crash. The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time."

Search and rescue operations have ceased, as all four people are believed to be the only occupants of the two aircraft, police said.

One plane was floating below the surface of the water while the other sat 21 feet on the lake bed, according to police.

The FAA and the NTSB were en route to Lake Hartridge to investigate the collision.