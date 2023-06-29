Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz is determined to bring back the Summerfair “Stars Burst over Carlisle” fireworks show in 2024.

Earlier this month, Carlisle Borough canceled the annual display that was scheduled to happen during Carlisle Summerfair, citing a lack of resources.

The near half-hour long show usually costs around $20,000 to $25,000, Shultz said. Inflation was a factor in the decision to cancel, he said.

“There’s just not enough resources available; both funds and volunteers,” he said.

The fireworks show has been held annually for more than 40 years, with the exclusion of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding usually comes from private donors and charity organizations. In the past, Carlisle Borough and North Middleton Township have contributed funds toward the effort.

In previous years – such as 2012 and 2015 – the show was close to cancellation due to a lack of funding. In 2015 specifically, the show was held but funds for it were still being raised up to the last minute.

That wasn’t an option this year, Schultz said.

“We have to sign a contract and get it approved,” he said.

In a news release, Shultz said that the borough is committed to staging the event next year, with the goal of making it better than it has been in the past.

“I look forward to working creatively with residents and community partners to make the event better when it returns,” he said. “The goals should be to enhance the connection to Carlisle’s place in historic events at the founding of our country and during the Civil War, and to integrate Summerfair and the downtown.”

“It’ll be back,” Shultz said Friday. “This is an opportunity to reimagine how we do it. I’m excited to hear feedback from residents about what they’d like to see (when it returns).”

Though the fireworks will not take place this year, Carlisle Summerfair is on through July 3. For more information about Summerfair, visit www.carlislesummerfair.org.

Shultz urged Carlisle residents to look to other municipalities for fireworks shows. The City of Harrisburg will launch fireworks around 9:15 p.m. on the Fourth of July at Riverfront Park, which is at 200 S. Front St., in Harrisburg. Hampden Township will also have a fireworks show on July 8 at Hampden Township Park, 5002 Hampden Park Drive, as part of its Fun Food Fest. Both events are free.