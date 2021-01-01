Carlisle Livestock Market holds final auction as owners prepare to retire

After 40 years in business, the Carlisle Livestock Market held its final auction this week, with the impending retirement of owners Jim and Barb DeGaetano.

The auction house, located at 548 Alexander Spring Road, is up for sale, Jim DeGaetano said this week, although it’s unlikely that it will continue to conduct livestock sales after it changes hands.

“It’s an Americana that, when it’s gone, it’s going to be missed,” DeGaetano said. “There are other places where the farmers can go, but it’s going to be further.”

Livestock auctions in Greencastle, New Holland, and Hagerstown, Maryland, are still active. But in the farming community, those who retire are often not replaced.

“We wanted to be able to retire and have someone else run the market the way it is, but that was much harder than we thought it was going to be,” DeGaetano said. “It’s not a good business out there for people to start out in.”

Because DeGaetano takes a commission off the auction price of every animal sold, he’s keenly aware of market fluctuations — and prices, he said, have been persistently low over a period of many years, which DeGaetano blames on industry consolidation.