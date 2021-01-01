 Skip to main content
Carlisle Livestock Market holds final auction as owners prepare to retire
Carlisle Livestock Market holds final auction as owners prepare to retire

After 40 years in business, the Carlisle Livestock Market held its final auction this week, with the impending retirement of owners Jim and Barb DeGaetano.

The auction house, located at 548 Alexander Spring Road, is up for sale, Jim DeGaetano said this week, although it’s unlikely that it will continue to conduct livestock sales after it changes hands.

“It’s an Americana that, when it’s gone, it’s going to be missed,” DeGaetano said. “There are other places where the farmers can go, but it’s going to be further.”

Livestock auctions in Greencastle, New Holland, and Hagerstown, Maryland, are still active. But in the farming community, those who retire are often not replaced.

It was standing room only at the Carlisle Livestock and Flea Market’s final auction on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Its owners, Jim and Barb DeGaetano, retired after four decades of service to the community.

“We wanted to be able to retire and have someone else run the market the way it is, but that was much harder than we thought it was going to be,” DeGaetano said. “It’s not a good business out there for people to start out in.”

Because DeGaetano takes a commission off the auction price of every animal sold, he’s keenly aware of market fluctuations — and prices, he said, have been persistently low over a period of many years, which DeGaetano blames on industry consolidation.

More and more operations are being bought up by overseas conglomerates, and independent producers forced into co-op deals with meat packers, DeGaetano said. The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped, with food to cook at home in high demand, but stagnant sales of more choice meats due to shuttered restaurants.

The auction facility won’t be hard to sell, DeGaetano said, but will likely end up as some sort of industrial use.

“We’ve had plenty of people interested in it,” he said, just not any who wish to continue its existing use.

Over his decades in the business, DeGaetano said his favorite part has always been the people, and the animals.

“We made sure you animals were all taken care of and handled properly, and I’m very proud of that,” he said.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

