Carlisle Kiwanis Club kicks off its annual Blueberry sale

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club kicked off its annual Blueberry sale fundraiser, the club announced this week.

This year the club will again be selling 10-pound boxes of blueberries from Whalen Farms in Shamong, New Jersey. The cost of the 10-pound box, which is equivalent to 14 pints, is $33.

The last day to place an order is June 30.

Customers can place orders by visiting carlislekiwanis.org, which will enable them to pay directly online. Online customers will receive an automatic confirmation upon payment. The public may also use the dedicated phone line of 717-243-6800 and leave a message containing the purchaser’s name, phone number, and the number of boxes desired. Messages will be returned by members to confirm the orders.

All orders must be paid online at the time of order or on pickup day by cash, check, or credit card. Orders may also be placed with club members.

The Kiwanis Club will utilize the "drive up and then around" method once again this year at its distribution location, Project Share at 5 N. Orange Street, Carlisle. Blueberry orders will be confirmed at the welcome tent prior to driving around to the back of the building where the blueberries will be loaded into cars.

In order to prevent long lines of traffic, the club has extended the days and hours for pickup:

July 6 from 8 a.m. to noon — last name begins with A through F

July 6 from noon to 6 p.m. — last name begins with G through L

July 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — last name begins with M through Z.

The club also sponsors youth service clubs at the elementary and middle school levels. The Carlisle Kiwanis Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays at 11:30 at Frederick House at 219 N. Hanover Street; prospective members are welcome to attend.

The blueberry sale is the primary fundraiser for the Carlisle Kiwanis Club, which was founded in 1920. The club sponsors “Learn 2 Read, Read 2 Learn,” which provides new books to elementary-age children in the Carlisle Area and South Middleton School Districts. It also underwrites the administrative costs of the Warm the Children program, which provided new winter clothing for over 350 children this year.

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club also awarded grants this year to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region Camp Invention, Community CARES, Carlisle Summerfair, YWCA of Carlisle, Cumberland Youth Cycling Development, Employment Skills Center, and Junior Leadership Cumberland.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

