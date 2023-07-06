Stories of children buried in unmarked graves at the Carlisle Indian School cemetery will soon appear on the big screen.

"The Lost Children of Carlisle," a documentary directed WGAL News 8 anchor Matt Barcaro, will premiere Wednesday at the Carlisle Theatre at 40 W. High St., Carlisle Borough announced.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the screening to begin at 7 p.m. and a Q&A panel with Barcaro to follow at 8 p.m.

The documentary will explore the boarding school's legacy of cultural erasure and tell of the journeys loved ones made to identify the children, from an Alaskan fishing village to a South Dakota Native American reservation, the borough said.

Individuals can RSVP to attend the one-night-only event for free, and the film will become available exclusively on Very Local, a streaming app, beginning next Thursday.

More information about the documentary, a trailer and a link to RSVP for the premiere can be found online at www.lostchildrencarlisle.com.