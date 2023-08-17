Community CARES in Carlisle is most widely recognized as a homeless shelter, but on Aug. 3 the West Penn Street space served a second purpose as a wedding venue.

It was there, in the same place that they met and got engaged, that Jon Mansch, 70, and Jennifer Anthony-Mansch, 60, walked down the aisle and said their “I dos.”

Today, the couple lives in an apartment near the shelter where Jennifer volunteers, but their story began with both facing the harsh reality of homelessness.

Initially, Jennifer wanted nothing to do with Community CARES. However, knowing her rent wasn’t being paid as she prepared to leave the hospital after a stay, she was met with two choices: Community CARES or the street.

She arrived at the shelter in early November, and Jon followed a few days later after about a month of living out of his car in Mechanicsburg.

At first, Jennifer said Jon was very quiet and didn’t talk to too many people. It was her coffee that first got his attention. She brewed it at Community CARES every morning, a routine he found himself looking forward to each day.

Jon said her New York accent and humor also stood out to him, as well as the tender side of her personality that earned her nicknames like “mother hen” and “grandma” around the shelter.

Every day as the two walked back and forth between Community CARES, where they spent the day, and St. Paul Lutheran Church, where they slept at night, they shared conversations and discovered a multitude of similarities. They both participated in theater in high school, enjoyed the same movies and were fascinated by Civil War history.

Both found their “first true love” in the other, and on Valentine’s Day, Jon popped the question, with Jennifer saying yes.

In May, the couple moved into a nearby apartment, and on Aug. 3, they tied the knot surrounded by Community CARES staff and friends. Executive Director Beth Kempf officiated.

Every morning, Jennifer continues to make Jon a cup of coffee and said “every day is like a honeymoon.”

In the weeks since their wedding, The Sentinel caught up with the Manschs for a look at their journey to the alter and what it meant for them to get married at Community CARES:

Q: Can you describe the moment you realized you wanted to get married?

Jennifer: When I was sick. One morning, we got up from St. Paul’s [where] he and I walked out the door and I couldn’t go any farther. Now, he could have gotten up and said, “Stay here, I’ll get someone.” But no, he stayed with me until I was able to get up and walk back to here. That’s when I knew it, and that was December [or] January.

Jon: I think it was probably just seeing Jen every morning. Well, I walked her from St. Paul’s to here, she walked with a walker, and ... just as we were walking down the street we talked to each other and we found out we had so many things in common. Then, I think was her sense of humor, that’s what won me over. So many people are sort of down in the mouth when they’re homeless, but at least you know, we’re resilient. I have a fighting spirit, and that’s what I saw in her, and I really fell in love with that.

Q: What are some of the obstacles you had to overcome in order to get married?

Jennifer: Our first (venue) choice was here [at Community CARES]. Then we asked Beth and Beth said yeah ... and it took us a couple of weeks ... to really pin her down, because she’s a busy woman. She said she would do it. We finally got the date, we picked a couple of days in August, and that was it.

Jon: Fortunately, when I was here, and Jen was here, I put my application in for [an apartment] and they said, “Well, you have maybe a five [or] six month waiting period.” I’d go in and check each month to see if I was getting closer, and finally they said, “Oh, we have an apartment, but we’re refurbishing it,” probably putting in new carpeting and all, but they said “We’ll have it ready for you in about two weeks” and then we were able to move in. But I think as soon as I came in here to Community CARES, I filled out my application for [the apartment] and thank heavens they were able to set us up.

Q: What is your favorite quality about your spouse?

Jennifer: He’s there for me. He doesn’t take no for an answer. He might storm out of the room, come back in, and we talk and I’m like, “Yeah, you’re right,” and I mean that positively. ... I know I will never be alone, and that’s what I like.

Jon: I would say Jen’s humor and resilience. She’s a fighter, and she doesn’t take any guff from anybody, and she’s just a kind-hearted person.

Q: What did it mean to you to get married at Community CARES?

Jennifer: People here, they care. If you’re worried or upset [or] something doesn’t look right, they pull you aside and they ask you, “Are you OK? Let’s go talk.” ... They’re family. James [Gardner, maintenance/program assistant] walked me down the aisle. Boy, did he hold on, he didn’t want me to fall ... Laurie [Baltaeff, Carlisle program assistant] was my maid of honor with her 1-year-old niece. Adorable. Beth, the minister, [was] beautiful [and] had me in tears. ... They’re family to me.

Jon: They asked whether we wanted a religious wedding or a civil wedding. We said religious, so they were able to give us similar to a Lutheran type of service, and we really felt home with that wedding, and they really did a terrific job.

Q: What is one piece of marriage advice you’d like to share?

Jennifer: For me and my background, being a New Yorker, being defensive, working in banking ... for 30 years, you basically gain a sense of strength. For me, it’s basically to say it’s you and Jonathan, you’re a pair. You’re a couple. We work together.

Jon: I was 70, and I think I got to the point where I thought, “I’ll never get married at this age.” But then I would say to the people, never give up; there’s still a chance that you will meet the right lady. And thank heavens I did. We clicked right away and just realized that we’re kindred spirits and want to spend our whole life together and hopefully all of eternity together.

Photos: Community CARES Wedding