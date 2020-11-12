Carlisle hiker's accident draws attention to first responders

Those who do hike alone, though, should let someone know where they are going and what time they plan to reach predetermined checkpoints. Then, they should let their contact know when they reach that checkpoint, Hall said.

The New Kingstown Fire Company ends up on the trail a handful of times each year to help people who are lost or who have an injury that requires them to be taken down.

“The most challenging part is figuring out where exactly on the trail the person is. Most times, they’re only familiar with … [being] on the Appalachian Trail between this road and this road,” Hall said.

If a hiker does get lost, they should not hesitate to call 911 since it’s much easier to search in daylight than in the dark, he said.

First responders also recommended taking additional portable cellphone chargers and making sure the phone stays charged.

“With GPS now and phones, it makes it a whole lot easier tracking people and pinpoints where they’re at,” Minich said.

As long as the phone stays charged, county control can stay in touch and pinpoint them, he said. County control can also ping one of the fire company phones to track them to make sure they are heading in the right direction.