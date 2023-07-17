When Rosemary Blaszuk and her husband, Paul, bought their property on Burnt House Road in Carlisle 30 years ago, the yard was a blank slate—perfect for Rosemary’s skill at creating beautiful and interesting garden beds that change with the season. The result of this planning and hard work is the Carlisle Garden Club’s July Garden of the Month.

The couple’s first priority was to selectively remove some trees and shrubs, which were replaced by plants chosen specifically for texture and seasonal color. The gardens you enjoy today are four times the size of the original beds. More changes are coming. There are plans for another garden that will feature shade-loving perennials and shrubs.

An important aspect of Rosemary’s exquisite design technique is the use of containers and pots—lots of pots. At one point she had over 60, although she has been trying hard to reduce that number. She feels containers are like a blank canvas to an artist. She typically takes pictures of her containers every year so that she can evaluate her success and pinpoint arrangements that need to be changed next season.

Rosemary wants their gardens to reflect a country-like setting. The pasture on an adjoining property gives the couple a sense of calm. She says there is not one spot she prefers over another—even her husband’s vegetable garden is a delight.

The garden is located at 766 Burnt House Road. It will be open to the public on Saturday, July 22 between 1 – 3 p.m. There is no charge to come and enjoy the sights and scents of this unique garden. Rosemary loves to welcome visitors to her gardens, and she will be on hand to answer questions and share gardening tips.