Carlisle Events: Spring Carlisle car show still planned in April, for now

Carlisle Events still plans to run its Spring Carlisle car show “at this time,” event spokesman Michael Garland said Monday, as restrictions on large gatherings sweep the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The car show — which attracts roughly 110,000 people from around the world and is an economic driver for the region — is scheduled for April 22-26, the first show of the 2020 season in Carlisle. The show includes a flea market and a collector car auction.
Carlisle Events posted a memo on its website saying the event “will go forward as planned” at the Carlisle Fairgrounds next month, and detailed measures such as sanitizer stations, wipes and gloves at ticket booths, and other precautions. The memo ended with "Carlisle Events will continue to monitor and assess the progress of the COVID-19 outbreak, and will take the necessary preventive measures, in accordance with recommendations from health officials, to ensure the safety of our guests, business partners and staff."
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance Sunday night recommending that all gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed for the next eight weeks.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf also called for a statewide social distancing protocol on Monday, shutting down most public facilities and asking nonessential private businesses to do so as well.
Asked at Monday’s news conference about large events still taking place in the state, Wolf said the directive was still voluntary at this point.
“I’m not going to force them to cancel,” Wolf said. “This has to be self-enforced.”
Spring Carlisle is considered to have a boost for the borough's downtown businesses, as vendors and automotive enthusiasts patronize Carlisle's shops and bars; but for the next 14 days at least, Wolf is asking such establishments to operate as carry-out or delivery-only.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.