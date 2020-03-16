Carlisle Events: Spring Carlisle car show still planned in April, for now

Carlisle Events still plans to run its Spring Carlisle car show “at this time,” event spokesman Michael Garland said Monday, as restrictions on large gatherings sweep the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The car show — which attracts roughly 110,000 people from around the world and is an economic driver for the region — is scheduled for April 22-26, the first show of the 2020 season in Carlisle. The show includes a flea market and a collector car auction.

Carlisle Events posted a memo on its website saying the event “will go forward as planned” at the Carlisle Fairgrounds next month, and detailed measures such as sanitizer stations, wipes and gloves at ticket booths, and other precautions. The memo ended with "Carlisle Events will continue to monitor and assess the progress of the COVID-19 outbreak, and will take the necessary preventive measures, in accordance with recommendations from health officials, to ensure the safety of our guests, business partners and staff."