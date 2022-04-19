 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle Events, Salvation Army, Lions Club to collect donations for Ukrainian humanitarian efforts

  • Updated
Spring Carlisle 2021

Thousands of people fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds during Spring Carlisle in 2021. This year's show will also feature volunteers collecting donations for Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

 Sentinel file

Carlisle Events on Tuesday announced it is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Carlisle and Carlisle area Lions Clubs to collect donations for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Begging with Carlisle Events' Spring Carlisle show this weekend and running through its Fall Carlisle show at the end of September, members of the Salvation Army will be on the Carlisle Fairgrounds ringing their bell and taking donations.

“We at the Salvation Army are honored to partner with Carlisle Events to help the people of Ukraine who have been heavily affected this year,” Captain Ozzie Urbaez said in a news release.

In addition to the Salvation Army's presence on the fairgrounds, local Lions Clubs will greet guests to the shows to solicit donations for the Ukrainian relief effort. Lions Clubs include those from Carlisle, Boiling Springs, Mount Holly Springs, Plainfield, Newville, Shippensburg and Walnut Bottom.

“Our motto is ‘we serve,’ and when Carlisle Events called us to ask about supporting this cause, we were eager to spring into action,” said Raymond Highlands, Carlisle Lions Club president. “In addition to Lions from our Carlisle club, we are thankful for the help and support of area Lions Clubs, too. I can’t thank them enough as we pull together to help those in need.”

People are also reading…

“Carlisle Events has teamed up with the Salvation Army to send as much as we can to ease the suffering on all the people of Ukraine," Carlisle Events co-owner and co-founder Bill Miller Jr. said in a news release. "Give with your hearts with whatever you can, and we will make sure every penny will get to the people.”

For more information and a schedule of car shows, visit CarlisleEvents.com.

