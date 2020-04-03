Carlisle Events postpones second car show - Import & Performance Nationals

Carlisle Events announced Friday it has postponed the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals car show originally scheduled for May 15-17 in Carlisle due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlisle Events said in a news release the new dates for the show will be Aug. 14-16, marking the latest date the show has ever been held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. Carlisle Events previously announced it rescheduled its Spring Carlisle car show (originally scheduled for April 22-26) to May 27-31 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Pennsylvania residents must stay home as much as possible for April to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday as he expanded the footprint of the quarantine to include the entire state.
Wolf announced earlier that all schools and nonessential businesses are closed until further notice.
“Historically, this event is our first specialty show of the season, truly jump-starting the car show excitement at Carlisle,” Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller said in the news release. “So many things are changing daily with this global pandemic and we feel it’s best for the safety and health of all involved to transition the show from its original May dates to the new Aug. 14-16 dates.
"We’ll continue to follow all guidelines and directives set forth by relevant parties as well as state, local and national officials. Car shows will happen at Carlisle again soon and for our regular Import & Performance Nationals guests, I look forward to seeing everyone in Carlisle Aug. 14-16, 2020."
Carlisle Events officials said spectator tickets, registrations of all types including showfield and vendor spaces, will be honored for the new dates.
The company also detailed measures such as adding sanitizer stations in its food court, bathrooms and service points, having ticket-takers wear gloves and use sanitizer, adding disinfectant sprayers to areas such as the auction locations in the Carlisle Expo Center, and other precautions.
