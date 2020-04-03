Carlisle Events postpones second car show - Import & Performance Nationals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carlisle Events announced Friday it has postponed the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals car show originally scheduled for May 15-17 in Carlisle due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlisle Events said in a news release the new dates for the show will be Aug. 14-16, marking the latest date the show has ever been held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. Carlisle Events previously announced it rescheduled its Spring Carlisle car show (originally scheduled for April 22-26) to May 27-31 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Pennsylvania residents must stay home as much as possible for April to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday as he expanded the footprint of the quarantine to include the entire state.

Wolf announced earlier that all schools and nonessential businesses are closed until further notice.