A new lease agreement is in the works that would enable Carlisle Events to continue to maintain public car show access to the Carlisle Fairgrounds from Cavalry Road through the adjoining Pennsylvania Army National Guard facility.

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs leases part of its Carlisle Readiness Center property to Carlisle Events, said Joan Zlogar Nissley, communications director for the state agency.

“Due to changing National Guard troop placement and force structure realignment, it was determined that the National Guard would need the leased portion of the site,” she said.

That includes a parcel between Cavalry Road and Gate 5 of the fairgrounds along with an access road and a point of entry near Gate 6, said Michael Garland, Carlisle Events spokesman. The current lease also covers a building, loading dock and storage compound used by Carlisle Events facilities and maintenance staff, he said.

The National Guard informed Carlisle Events about plans to discontinue its current lease because it will need the land sometime in 2024 to consolidate a unit from Gettysburg, Garland said. Carlisle Events does not anticipate any impact on the upcoming 2023 car show season that starts in April and continues through October, he said.

Traffic concerns

“The gates have been available since the shows have been in operation, but drive-in access didn’t begin until 2007,” Garland said. “Previously, vehicles entering the Carlisle Fairgrounds would need to use Carlisle Springs Road and enter by way of Gates 1, 2 or 3.”

In the past, this limited access during car shows created traffic congestion and safety problems on Interstate 81, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and municipal streets and roads leading to the Carlisle Springs Road gates.

“In the early 2000’s, Carlisle Events undertook a traffic study which led to drive-in access [from Cavalry Road] in 2007,” Garland said. “Since 2007, the traffic impacts on the surrounding community have lessened.”

There was concern that rescinding the current lease would mean a return to the traffic problems.

“We would be redirecting thousands of cars and guests from Gates 5 and 6 into the community and to the grounds by way of Carlisle Springs Road,” Garland said.

“I’ve heard about the traffic situation before that access was opened,” said Janet Anderson, executive director of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. who is relatively new to the area. “Traffic would back up into the community as well as onto the interstates causing stoppages. All of that is very disconcerting from a safety standpoint as well as traffic movement and flow as it relates to people into and out of Carlisle.

Anderson said her organization has connected Carlisle Events with people at the legislative level, including state Rep. Barb Gleim, to discuss the issue.

Making connections

In an email Wednesday to The Sentinel, Gleim confirmed that she is aware of the situation.

“My office has been working with many local and state officials since we were made aware of the National Guard’s letter to rescind their lease with Carlisle Events,” Gleim wrote. She provided further detail in a message on Thursday.

“I organized a multilevel meeting at the Carlisle Borough office that included [the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation], the Turnpike [Commission], [Pennsylvania state police], [North Middleton Township] officials, the National Guard and the borough,” Gleim wrote. “Everyone shared their current projects that would be impacted and the history of the lease as it relates to the traffic impact study. The reason for the lease in the first place was to relieve the area of traffic flow, addressing vital safety concerns, and traffic flow in and out of many businesses like Karns’ Food and the [Army] War College.

“Since that meeting at the borough, we have had various meetings in the state Capitol with members of the [state] Senate, local officials and the National Guard to work out a compromise,” Gleim wrote.

In an email Tuesday, Garland confirmed the efforts to reach a compromise.

“We have spoken with Rep. Gleim, CAEDC and other local officials to make them aware of the situation and the potential traffic impacts on the community,” Garland said. “They understand the implications and are willing to assist in educating the National Guard about the effects these changes may have on the community. We have also maintained an open line of conversation with the National Guard and will continue to do so throughout the process.”

Photos: A look at Bill Miller Jr. memorabilia and car collection Close 1 of 17 Bill Miller Jr. 15.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-founder and co-owner of Carlisle Events, will auction off his collectable automobiles, including this 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, this week. Bill Miller Jr. 1.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 2.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 3.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 4.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 5.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 6.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 7.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 8.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 9.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 10.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 11.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 12.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 13.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-founder and co-owner of Carlisle Events, discusses his collection of classic vehicles, which will hit the auction block this week. Bill Miller Jr. 14.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-founder and co-owner of Carlisle Events, will auction off his collection of classic vehicles this week. Bill Miller Jr. 16.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-owner and co-founder of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning off his fleet of classic automobiles and wide variety of collectibles amassed throughout his life. Bill Miller Jr. 17.JPG Bill Miller Jr., co-founder and co-owner of Carlisle Events, will auction off his collection of classic vehicles this week. +16 +16 +16 +16 +16 +16 +16 +16 +16 +16

Access continues

On Thursday afternoon, Nissley released a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in response to emails from The Sentinel. She identified Carlisle Events as Carlisle Productions — a former name used to describe the company.

“In a series of meetings, DMVA senior leadership, Carlisle Productions personnel and local and state officials have worked to address the situation and come up with a solution that would allow for the completion of our proposed project, but still provide Carlisle Productions with an entrance to the fairgrounds,” the statement reads. “The entrance would be through the commonwealth-owned parcel and will allow Carlisle Productions to maintain an entrance from Cavalry Road.

“This project is currently in the design phase and we have been updating Carlisle Productions and local government officials on the status accordingly,” Nissley said. “The DMVA has agreed to continue to lease the existing site to Carlisle Productions until such time as it is needed for the completion of the project. Details of this project and the new lease agreement are still being finalized.”

The Sentinel submitted a list of questions to the National Guard which were forwarded to the state agency for a response. Some of those questions asked for details on what units/functions are housed at Carlisle and Gettysburg, what is meant by consolidation and how the consolidation of units could result in new building projects and infrastructure at the Armory/Readiness Center site.

Nissley did not provide answers to those questions.

“The National Guard has always been a good community partner,” Gleim wrote in her text. “I am thankful to all who are engaged in the matter because Carlisle Events is our area’s main economic driver for our local downtown business, and part of the fabric that makes Carlisle such a great place to live.”

A resolution between Carlisle Events and the National Guard matters to the local economy, Anderson said. “We want to support our local businesses. We want to ensure that they are able to continue to bring visitors to Cumberland County to benefit many business, not just their own.”

Photos: Spring Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market & Corral opens at fairgrounds