Carlisle's first electric vehicle, or EV, charging stations are set to open for use Monday, and parking kiosks are on the way into the borough's downtown.

Borough council members Thursday approved the a rate of $0.75 per hour for the use of the two borough-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on the first floor of the Pomfret Street Parking Garage.

Of this, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said the chargers cost the borough $0.59 per hour for electrical use. While there are no other monthly charges for the first three years, she said the station vendor, Chargepoint Inc., will collect a 10% processing fee for all rates charged.

The remainder of the borough's rate incorporates an $0.08 cent per hour processing fee for Chargepoint Inc. and $0.08 per hour for ongoing maintenance and operation, Armstrong said.

Both charging stations are anticipated to open Monday.

Kiosk installation

The borough council also approved the replacement of existing smart meters, or parking meters that accept coins or card payments, with kiosks at Thursday's meeting.

Approximately 60 kiosks will replace about 622 silver smart parking meters downtown, Director of Finance Richard Juday said. Gold coin-only meters located on the outskirts of town will remain in use.

The kiosks will track parking based on license plates and won't require receipts to be displayed in car windows.

Juday said users will also have the option of downloading an app to pay for parking that would also provide notifications when time is running low, as well as opportunities to purchase additional time.

Kiosks will be provided by Butts Ticket Systems for a not-to-exceed price of $470,000, which will be pulled from the borough’s parking fund, he said.

The timing of the switch would depend largely on the vendor’s ability to deliver and install the equipment, however, Juday anticipates this could occur as soon as the end of this year or early next year.

Photos: Scenes from the 2023 Corvette Parade