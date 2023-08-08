New events centered around two of Carlisle's most well-known icons are on their way into town.

Downtown Carlisle Association Main Street Manager Stacey Gould said the organization dedicated to enhancing the downtown is planning two new events in the coming months, in addition to existing festivities that include the Corvette Parade, Park & Party, Harvest of the Arts and Ice Art Fest.

A Molly Pitcher Birthday Bash, will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 on East South Street and will feature a block party-style celebration in honor of the Revolutionary War heroine's Oct. 13 birthday.

Pitcher, whose real name was Mary Ludwig Hays, is known for allegedly helping her husband at his gun station during the Battle on Monmouth. She is buried in Carlisle’s Old Graveyard along Cemetery Avenue.

Gould said the Downtown Carlisle Association will partner with Molly Pitcher Brewing Co. at 139 W. High St. to host the event.

"I'm hoping to include anybody from downtown, any merchant that wants to set up their food or otherwise is invited to participate," Gould said. "We're gonna have bands throughout the day, historical tours and some other fun events. We hope to invite other people to set up as vendors as well so that it can be a true community event."

The Molly Pitcher Birthday Bash will also include the announcement of plans for the replication and replacement of the mural of Pitcher and other historical figures and places related to Carlisle on the east wall of Yak N Yeti II at 49 W. High St.

Gould said the association's design committee is in the process of researching methods and fundraising opportunities to complete the project and intends to outline a course of action at the birthday bash.

Carlisle's other new will be Hot-Chee New Year, a New Year's Eve celebration to ring in 2024.

While Gould said details about the time of the event and some of its offerings have not yet been decided, it will feature a Hot-Chee Dog drop as a tribute to the Hamilton Restaurant's ever-popular chili-cheese hot dog.

According to the Cumberland Valley Visitor's Bureau, the Hamilton at 55 W. High St. serves as Carlisle's oldest, continuously operated restaurant and has been in business since 1938.

The borough used to celebrate the start of a new year with an event called First Night Carlisle, which included fireworks and performances. But Carlisle has not had an event for New Year's since 2019.

Amy Routson, First Night Carlisle director, told The Sentinel in April the volunteer board that previously planned New Years events in the borough struggled to find sponsorship for the 2020 event and decided to take a year off. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a celebration to kick off 2021 and many volunteers resigned during the two-year hiatus.

"So many people have said this was something that was missing and we know the popularity of Hamilton and then the Hot-Chee Dog itself, and it just felt like something that needed to be done here in Carlisle," Gould said.

She hopes to continue to hold both events annually.

"It shows them (people) what's here and gives them an opportunity to make plans to come back and that we have so much cuisine and [a] variety of shops and items that are offered here," Gould said. "I think it helps everyone to showcase what they have to offer and for people to see just how much variety and opportunity there is here in Carlisle."

