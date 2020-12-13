Carlisle Christmas light show wows travelers

Sentinel photographer Jason Malmont has been photographing creative Christmas displays across Cumberland County, but one house has stood out from the rest.

Brandy and Pete Samuels' home at 126 Media Road in Carlisle puts professional displays to shame with their yard and light show.

To check out other displays, stay tuned to Malmont's collection of area homes in the next two weeks. If you know of a local display you'd like to see featured, email The Sentinel at frontdoor@cumberlink.com with an address of the home.