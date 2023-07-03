On Tuesday, Carlisle Christian Fellowship will host its third annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

The show will take place at 8:45 p.m.at the church at 1825 Suncrest Dr. in Carlisle. The fireworks can also be seen from North Middleton Township’s Village Park at 1827 Suncrest Dr.

Church Youth Pastor Kory Epler said the show will closely follow last year’s edition, which lasted for over 30 minutes. This is the second year that the show will be open to the community. The inaugural show was exclusive to the church’s congregation.

“Last year, they put on quite a show,” Epler said.

Last month, Carlisle Mayor Sean Schultz announced that the borough would cancel its annual “Stars Burst over Carlisle” display, citing a lack of resources.

“This year we’re really putting it out there this year," Epler said. “So many people will still have fireworks.”

The City of Harrisburg will also launch fireworks around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Riverfront Park at 200 S. Front St. in Harrisburg. Hampden Township will also have a fireworks display on Saturday at Hampden Township Park, 5002 Hampden Park Dr., as part of its Fun Food Fest. Both events are free and open to the public.